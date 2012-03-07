Italy Treasury clears sale of up to 15.5 pct of MPS

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury has authorised the top investor in Italy’s No.3 bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to sell a stake of up to 15.5 percent in the lender, Fondazione Monte dei Paschi said in a statement on Wednesday.

Banking foundation Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, which owns just over 49 percent of Monte dei Paschi bank, needs to sell down its stake to repay debt for around 1 billion euros.

It had already signalled the intention to sell, but needed green light from the Treasury. The sale has not yet been finalised.

Even if it sold the entire 15.5 percent, its remaining stake is large enough to allow the foundation to retain control of the bank and block any extraordinary operations.