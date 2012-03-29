FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MPS business plan to focus on big restructuring
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 8:05 AM / in 6 years

MPS business plan to focus on big restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will unveil a significant overhaul of its structure and business operations this spring, as it pushes ahead with a change of its shareholder base and its top management.

In slides to a 2011 results presentation, Italy’s No.3 bank said its new business plan, to be announced after an end-April shareholder meeting, would “give priority to the significant organisational and operational restructuring of the bank.”

The Siena-based bank has appointed former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo as new chairman and hired earlier this year a new managing director, Fabrizio Viola, an outsider who will become the bank’s first ever CEO.

Furthermore, Monte dei Paschi’s top shareholder, a charitable fundation with close ties to local politicians, is selling down its controlling stake to repay debt worth around 1 billion euros.

Reporting By Lisa Jucca

