Monte Paschi chief says ready to change restructuring plan
September 25, 2013

Monte Paschi chief says ready to change restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday the bank was ready to make all necessary changes to a restructuring plan aimed at winning a greenlight from the European Union for a state bailout.

The bank on Tuesday delayed approval of the plan, citing procedural reasons.

“We are ready to make all the necessary changes in the interest of the bank and of the country,” Chairman Alessandro Profumo told reporters.

Asked whether disagremeents over management pay were a sticking point in the negotiations with the EU, Profumo said the bank had no reservations on this issue.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
