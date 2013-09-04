Telecom Italia's Bernabe says European telecoms need consolidation

MANTUA, Italy Sept 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman and CEO Franco Bernabe said on Wednesday that the highly-fragmented telecoms sector in Europe needed to consolidate.

“In Europe there are one hundred mobile operators and two hundred fixed-line players. All I can say is that a process of consolidation is necessary,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event when asked about a possible merger with Telefonica .

Shares in Telecom Italia have risen sharply in the last few days on speculation it could become a target of a takeover in a sector shake-up as its core investors are seeking to sell their stakes.

Bernabe also said Telecom Italia would hold its next board meeting on Sept. 19.