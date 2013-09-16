FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Fiat slip as talks with VEBA stall
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

Shares in Fiat slip as talks with VEBA stall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Fiat turned negative on Monday with traders citing Chrysler’s plan to file for an initial public offering after the Italian car maker failed to agree a price to buy the rest of its U.S. unit from healthcare trust VEBA.

Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne told the Financial Times on Monday Chrysler was ready to file documents for its initial public offering this week. He said the IPO would delay efforts to streamline the carmakers.

Traders said the market viewed negatively a delay in the planned merger between Chrysler and Fiat.

“The stalemate with VEBA is taking a toll,” a trader said.

Shares in Fiat lost 1.4 percent by 0725 GMT, against a 0.5 percent rise in the DJ Stoxx of European auto index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.