Luxottica Q3 net profit rises to 148 mln euros
October 29, 2013 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

Luxottica Q3 net profit rises to 148 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica said on Tuesday it was optimistic about the fourth quarter after its third quarter net profit rose 7.9 percent to 148 million euros ($203.79 million).

Net profit for the world’s largest premium eyewear maker, at current exchange rates, beat a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 142.6 million euros.

Third-quarter net sales rose 7.4 percent at constant exchange rates to 1.8 billion euros ($2.48 billion), in line with analyst expectations.

The maker of Ray Ban, Oakley and Giorgio Armani branded eyeglasses said it would continue to invest in its distribution network, sales channels, technology, brand portfolio, and emerging markets. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

