Pop Milano seeks AGM to ease appointment of new CEO
#Financials
November 6, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of troubled Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on Wednesday it wanted to rapidly hold a shareholder meeting to renew its directors.

Pop Milano’s CEO Piero Montani left last week to join rival Carige, leaving the Milan-based lender rudderless.

The shareholder meeting would appoint a new supervisory board and in turn a new management board with a three-year mandate, making it easier to find a new CEO.

Pop Milano, which must carry out a capital hike and is expected to unveil a new business plan on Nov. 12, has struggled to hire a successor to Montani as, under current arrangements, the mandate of a new CEO would expire in April.

Reporting By Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
