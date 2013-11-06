Pop Milano seeks AGM to ease appointment of new CEO

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of troubled Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on Wednesday it wanted to rapidly hold a shareholder meeting to renew its directors.

Pop Milano’s CEO Piero Montani left last week to join rival Carige, leaving the Milan-based lender rudderless.

The shareholder meeting would appoint a new supervisory board and in turn a new management board with a three-year mandate, making it easier to find a new CEO.

Pop Milano, which must carry out a capital hike and is expected to unveil a new business plan on Nov. 12, has struggled to hire a successor to Montani as, under current arrangements, the mandate of a new CEO would expire in April.