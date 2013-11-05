Banca Generali expects 2014 inflows of 1.5-1.6 bln euros - CEO

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Generali expects net inflows of around 1.5-1.6 billion euros ($2-2.2 billion) in 2014, the asset manager’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We aim for 1.5-1.6 billion... We’ll do our best to beat that but net inflows will not be the bank’s priority next year,” Mario Motta said on a conference call with analysts.

The company’s net inflows reached nearly 2 billion euros in the first ten months of 2013. ($1 = 0.7402 euros)