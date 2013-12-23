FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi shareholder denies stake sale report
December 23, 2013

Monte Paschi shareholder denies stake sale report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena denied a report in daily La Repubblica about a possible sale of a 20 percent stake in the lender and said its meeting on Monday would not discuss the issue.

According to La Repubblica, the indebted banking foundation that owns 33.5 percent of Monte dei Paschi was close to selling a 20 percent stake to three other foundations and a group of investment funds. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
