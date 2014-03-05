Fiat-Chrysler to start Maserati SUV production in 2015

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles expects the production of bodies for the new Maserati sport utility vehicles at its Mirafiori plant in northern Italy to start in 2015, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We are getting Mirafiori ready for production, the first bodies are expected for 2015,” Marchionne told journalists on the sidelines of the Geneva auto show.

He also said the production of the two-door coupe Maserati Alfieri model, whose prototype was unveiled at the car show, could commence within 28 months.

“The platforms and motors are there, technically production could start in 24-28 months,” he said.

He did not specifically say if the Alfieri would also be produced at Mirafiori, but added that the Turin-based factory was one of its production platforms for luxury brands. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)