May 8 (Reuters) - Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel says:

* Confirms intention to sell 3 percent stake in Generali in next financial year, more likely towards the end of it

* Confirms intention to sell stake in RCS Mediagroup depending on stock price: if it is below a certain level Mediobanca is in no rush to sell, otherwise it will. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)