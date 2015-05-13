FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BPM may drop cooperative status before possible merger
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BPM may drop cooperative status before possible merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Milano’s CEO Giuseppe Castagna says:

* Does not rule out that transformation into joint-stock company could take place before possible merger

* Will start looking for merger partner in the coming months but if search proves hard it will not wait until the end of the 18-month period to transform into joint-stock companies

* It should be in everybody’s interest to quickly come to a decision about possible mergers but no idea of whether other banks feel the same about the need to act promptly

* Sees as an advantage the absence of a group of core shareholders at BPMFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
