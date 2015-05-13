FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BPER CEO says merger with unlisted peer "very, very difficult"
May 13, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

BPER CEO says merger with unlisted peer "very, very difficult"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - A merger with an unlisted rival would be a “very, very difficult” option to pursue for Italian cooperative bank Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna, its chief executive told an analyst call on Wednesday.

CEO Alessandro Vandelli spoke in response to a shareholder’s question about press speculation that BPER may tie up with unlisted rivals Banca Popolare di Vicenza or Veneto Banca in an expected round of mergers among large “popolari” banks, following a landmark reform of the sector.

“We have no deal at this moment on the table, we’re trying to understand if there are potential positive M&A (operations)” Vandelli said.

“The only thing I can say is that I agree with you: a merger with a company that is not listed is very, very difficult.”

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini

