Oct 28 (Reuters) - On a conference call on quarterly results Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel says:

* Sees full-year net profit improving from previous financial year

* Bank had “very satisfactory” outcome in the European Central Bank’s Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) process carried out on the euro zone’s 123 largest lenders Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)