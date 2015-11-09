REFILE-BRIEF-Moncler CEO says trends in Asia have improved since October

(Adds dropped expression ‘in key money’ in 4th bullet)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italian luxury down jacket maker Moncler:

* CEO Remo Ruffini says trends in Asia improved markedly from October after volatile August-September

* China is “very strong” with the exception of Hong Kong. Expects to have “very good winter season” in Japan - CEO

* Chief Operating Officer Luciano Santel says capital spending in 2015 will top 60 million euros, above last year’s 50 million euro total which had previously been projected also for this year

* Moncler expects to spend 8 million euros in key money in Q4 to open a shop on Old Bond Street in London - COO

* Moncler had 166 monobrand shops at end-September. Slides said it would add a further 7 by year-end including flagships in London and on Madison Avenue in New York (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)