BRIEF-Moncler sees FY sales in line with consensus, like-for-like up 10 pct
#Apparel & Accessories
November 9, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Moncler sees FY sales in line with consensus, like-for-like up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italian luxury down jacket maker Moncler:

* Chief Operating Officer Luciano Santel says comparable sales growth of around 10 percent in the full year is “achievable” and “would be a good result”

* Comparable sales grew 13 percent in the first nine months after a 22 percent rise in the first half

* Market consensus forecast for revenues is “achievable” - COO

* Analysts forecasting on average 2015 revenues of 869 million euros - website

* CEO says does not want to open more than 15 shops in 2016. Twelve have already been secured. (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
