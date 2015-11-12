BRIEF-Salvatore Ferragamo CFO says FY consensus fcasts challenging

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo:

* Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco tells analyst call that full-year consensus figures are “challenging but something that we have in mind”.

* Consensus estimates point to full-year revenues of 1.42 billion euros ($1.53 billion) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 315 million euros.

* Chief Executive Officer Michele Norsa says latest trends show improvements in Mainland China but little change in the United States. ($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)