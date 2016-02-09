BRIEF-Banco Popolare CEO says direct funding increased in 2016

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare:

* Direct funding increased in 2016 with core components up by around 1 billion euros, says CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti

* No problem whatsoever with funding despite market turmoil as proven by decision to exercise call options on some bonds, says CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti

* Bank plans to call back retail bonds for around 2.2 billion euros in 2016 with 0.8 billion euros already carried out or slated for repurchase in February - slide Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)