IPO of Unicredit's Fineco fully covered on 3rd day of offer-document
#Financials
June 18, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

IPO of Unicredit's Fineco fully covered on 3rd day of offer-document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of Fineco, Italian bank UniCredit’s online broker, has already been fully covered three days into the share sale, according to a document by one of the banks involved in the operation.

“Books are oversubscribed on the full deal size including greenshoe,” said the document, seen by Reuters.

Fineco is listing a 30 percent stake in an IPO that could value the company at up to 2.668 billion euros ($3.6 billion).

If the greenshoe option is fully exercised, a further 4.5 percent of Fineco will be floated, bringing the free float to 34.5 percent.

The offer began on Monday and closes on June 26. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
