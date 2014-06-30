FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Bonomi sees bid for Club Med ending early Sept
June 30, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Bonomi sees bid for Club Med ending early Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi said on Monday he expected his counter-bid for Club Mediterranee to win approval from France’s AMF in two weeks time and then be completed by early September.

“The offering should be concluded at the end of August or in the first days of September,” he said on Monday in a conference call with journalists.

Bonomi outbid French private equity firm Ardian and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International with an offer for Club Med on Monday, valuing the holiday company at 790 million euros ($1.1 billion). (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

