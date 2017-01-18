BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi CEO says deposit outflow has stopped since late Dec

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Marco Morelli tells parliamentary hearing:

* confirms planned branch closures, lay-offs in new business plan to be presented to EU Commission

* still aims to sell entire bad loan portfolio in one go

* the lendet has suffered strong deposit outflow in early Dec, this stopped at end 2016 and early January

* says treasury will decide whether it wants change of CEO once bank has been bailed out In the same hearing Monte dei Paschi Chairman Alessandro Falciai says state will have stake of around 70 percent in the bank Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)