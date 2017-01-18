FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi CEO says deposit outflow has stopped since late Dec
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi CEO says deposit outflow has stopped since late Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Marco Morelli tells parliamentary hearing:

* confirms planned branch closures, lay-offs in new business plan to be presented to EU Commission

* still aims to sell entire bad loan portfolio in one go

* the lendet has suffered strong deposit outflow in early Dec, this stopped at end 2016 and early January

* says treasury will decide whether it wants change of CEO once bank has been bailed out In the same hearing Monte dei Paschi Chairman Alessandro Falciai says state will have stake of around 70 percent in the bank Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.