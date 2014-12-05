FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Bonomi readies to increase offer for Club Med-source
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 5, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Bonomi readies to increase offer for Club Med-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi is readying to enhance his offer for holiday company Club Mediterranee, escalating a bidding war that has pitted him against Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

The source declined to say by how much Bonomi’s previous offer of 23 euros a share would be increased. A report in Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday said Bonomi would “almost certainly” raise the offer to 24 euros a share.

A different source had earlier said Bonomi would hold a briefing about Club Med in Paris at 1315 GMT. Club Med’s shares were suspended from trading at 23.80 euros at 1119 GMT at the request of the French regulator.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.