Italy's Bonomi readies to increase offer for Club Med-source

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi is readying to enhance his offer for holiday company Club Mediterranee, escalating a bidding war that has pitted him against Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

The source declined to say by how much Bonomi’s previous offer of 23 euros a share would be increased. A report in Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday said Bonomi would “almost certainly” raise the offer to 24 euros a share.

A different source had earlier said Bonomi would hold a briefing about Club Med in Paris at 1315 GMT. Club Med’s shares were suspended from trading at 23.80 euros at 1119 GMT at the request of the French regulator.