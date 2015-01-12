Non-performing loans at Italian banks total 181 bln euros in Nov

MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose by 18.4 percent in November from a year earlier, totalling 181.1 billion euros, the Bank of Italy said on Monday.

The annual pace of growth for bad debts the previous month stood at 19.1 percent, the central bank said.

Lending to companies continued to decline, albeit at a slower pace than in October, falling 2.6 percent in November after a 3.1 percent fall the previous month. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)