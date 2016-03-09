FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enel synergies from rolling out meters, fibre modest - watchdog
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 9, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enel synergies from rolling out meters, fibre modest - watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s energy watchdog said in a ruling on smart meters for reading electricity demand in homes:

* In a reply to a request for information by the watchdog, Enel quantified the potential synergies from replacing meters and, eventually, laying fibre optic cables within the framework of ultra-broadband strategy

* These synergies are “modest” to the extent that they are limited to sharing certain logistic means and management resources. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

