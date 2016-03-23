FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enel buyback still on agenda after Enel Green Power integration
March 23, 2016

BRIEF-Enel buyback still on agenda after Enel Green Power integration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Enel CEO Francesco Starace says:

* does not expect any real impact on deadline for Latin America restructuring process from court decision in Chile which partially upheld a claim against it filed by a pension fund shareholder.

* Vodafone, Wind will not be equity shareholders in broadband company Enel Open Fiber, where the shareholders are expected to be infrastructure funds

* buyback of shares is still on agenda after Enel Green Power integration, but it will not be discussed at this year’s shareholder meeting Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

