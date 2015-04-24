Yoox appoints ex-Luxottica veteran Cavatorta as Cfo

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer has appointed Enrico Cavatorta, who spent the past 15 years at luxury eyewear maker Luxottica, as its new chief financial officer just weeks after announcing a deal to take over UK rival Net-a-Porter.

Cavatorta joined Luxottica in 1999 as Chief Financial Officer.

He was appointed co-Chief Executive of the maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses last year after the sudden departure of CEO Andrea Guerra but quit in mid-October, after only six weeks into the job, because of disagreements over the governance structure.