BRIEF-Italy's Pop Emilia Romagna offers swap on lower Tier II bonds

May 4 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare Dell‘Emilia Romagna Sc said:
* to swap lower Tier II bonds for nominal value of up to 320 million euros
* will launch offer on subordinated lower Tier II 4.75 pct bond, 31/12/2012-31/12/2018
* will give in exchange subordinated Tier II 4.25 percent bond, 15/06/2015-15/06/2025, callable
* offer to run from May 18 to June 5, exchange date June 15
* operation designed to rationalise and optimise offerer's liabilities