BRIEF-Italy's Pop Emilia Romagna offers swap on lower Tier II bonds
#Financials
May 4, 2015 / 4:47 PM

BRIEF-Italy's Pop Emilia Romagna offers swap on lower Tier II bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare Dell‘Emilia Romagna Sc said:

* to swap lower Tier II bonds for nominal value of up to 320 million euros

* will launch offer on subordinated lower Tier II 4.75 pct bond, 31/12/2012-31/12/2018

* will give in exchange subordinated Tier II 4.25 percent bond, 15/06/2015-15/06/2025, callable

* offer to run from May 18 to June 5, exchange date June 15

* operation designed to rationalise and optimise offerer’s liabilities Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)

