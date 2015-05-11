Credem Q1 up 47 pct, rejigs govt bond portfolio

May 11 (Reuters) - Italian bank Credem said on Monday its net profit rose 47 percent to 84 million euros in the first quarter thanks to sales of financial assets and higher fees.
Credem said in a statement it had repositioned its sovereign bond portfolio away from domestic bonds to core European governments bonds with the same maturity.
It said the contribution to revenues from its finance department would fall in coming months after the sovereign bond holding repositioning.
