May 12 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare Di Milano says:

* Q1 net 67.6 million euros up 5.1 percent

* Net interest income down 4.8 percent, trading income down 26.5 percent, net fees up 5.6 percent

* Writedowns on loans, other operations 74.3 million euros in Q1 from 85.3 million euros in Q1 2014

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 11.57 percent at end-March

* Tangible equity/Net problematic loans, or Texas ratio, 126 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)