May 12 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna said on Tuesday:

* Q1 net profit 51.7 million euros.

* Loan writedowns fall 30 percent in Q1 to 150 mln euros.

* Fully-phased CET 1 capital ratio 11.3 percent at end-March. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)