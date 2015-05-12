CORRECTED-BRIEF-Carige posts Q1 loss as interest income falls, loan loss charges rise

(Corrects headline to show that interest not trading income fell)

May 12 (Reuters) - Banca Carige says:

* Q1 net loss 45.3 million euros vs net profit of 17.0 mln euros a year earlier

* Net interest income down 21 percent in first quarter.

* Loan writedowns up 18 percent in the period to 77.17 million euros

* Pro-forma CET 1 capital ratio 8.4 percent at end-March. It will rise to 12.3 percent after planned share sale.

* Banca Carige says to carry out reverse share split with 1 new share every 100 (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)