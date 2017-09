May 12 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli says:

* Q1 EBITDA up 9.5 pct to 19.2 mln euros

* Q1 net profit up 3.3 pct to 9.3 mln euros

* Q1 revenues up 12.1 pct at current exchange rates to 111.7 mln euros. Rise at constant exchange rates is 8.6 pct.

* Confirms expectations of double-digit growth in 2015

* Domestic sales up 1.7 pct, foreign sales up 15.2 pct (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)