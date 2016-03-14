FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tod's like-for-like sales negative so far this year-CFO
March 14, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tod's like-for-like sales negative so far this year-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Tod’s Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari tells analyst call:

* Like-for-Life sales in negative territory year-to-date but not a negative performance that would lead us to have negative expectations for quarterly or full-year results

* Like-for-Like retail sales at start of year were negative low double-digit for fall-winter season, but positive for spring-summer season

* In terms of geographical areas, the most negative performance is coming from Hong Kong while performance of mainland China stabilising (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
