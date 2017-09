April 11 (Reuters) - Prada Strategic Marketing Director Stefano Cantino tells analyst call:

* To harmonise prices on key new products, targeting spread of around 10 percent across different regions.

* In order to double size of e-commerce business must expand online product offer but not planning to add ready-to-wear for now. Sees opportunities for small leather goods and possibly shoes.