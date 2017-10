May 10 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti tells analyst call:

* Targets reduction of personnel costs of 9-10 percent by year-end

* Plans to convert entire ECB exposure of 11.9 bln euros at next TLTRO auction in June, will assess whether to increase exposure to reach ceiling for bank of around 15 billion euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)