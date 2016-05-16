BRIEF-Banco Popolare/BPM target 1.5 bln euros in subordinated bonds

May 16 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare Director General Maurizio Faroni tells analyst call:

* Bank to be born from merger with BPM targets issuing 1.5 billion euros in subordinated bonds by 2019

* New bank to reduce retail bonds by around 5 billion euros and wholesale bonds by 4-5 billion euros while seeking to increase deposits and certificates by 16 billion euros

* Targets cutting cost of funding to 0.82 billion euros in 2019 from 1.09 billion euros in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)