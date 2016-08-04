FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BPM CEO says Monte dei Paschi rescue deal is not "new normal"
August 4, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BPM CEO says Monte dei Paschi rescue deal is not "new normal"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Milano Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna tells analyst call:

* Refuses to consider terms of Monte dei Paschi di Siena's rescue deal as "new normal"

* Business plan for merger with Banco Popolare works fine even if planned 8 billion euro bad loan disposals are carried out at 30 percent of nominal value for secured loans and 5 percent for unsecured ones

* Does not want to undersell bad loans, plans full digitalisation of bad loan portfolio in merged bank so that investors and regulator can assess its value

* Reduction of government bond portfolio to have 20 million euro hit on interest margin in H2 but it will be offset by other elements

* Government bond sale was triggered by Brexit though bank later saw that market bond yield spreads held up

* Government bond sale accounted for 80 million euros of first-half 99.6 million euro net trading profit

* Merger with Banco Popolare to be effective from Jan 1, 2017

* Does not expect outcome of Italy's constitutional referendum to affect planned merger

* Sees cost of credit this year close to 90 basis points, in upper part of targeted range Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

