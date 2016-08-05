FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediobanca CEO says willing to invest in Atlante II fund
August 5, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mediobanca CEO says willing to invest in Atlante II fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel says:

* Willing to evaluate contributing to Atlante 2 bank rescue fund

* Expects consortium for Monte dei Paschi di Siena cash call to widen to include "significant number of bookrunners"

* At present does not expect Mediobanca Corporate Investment Banking to have to leave London, sees limited impact from Brexit vote on its activities

* Will sell stake in RCS Mediagroup when share price goes above 1.2 euros

* Will sell Generali stake when market prices rise, has several thresholds but cannot disclose them Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
