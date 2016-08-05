BRIEF-Mediobanca CEO says no binding commitment on Monte dei Paschi cash call

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells analyst call:

* Contract over Monte dei Paschi share issue "is a pre-underwriting agreement which by definition is not a hard underwriting and is not a commitment"

* Bank's share of Monte dei Paschi cash call's pre-underwriting contract is lower than 700-800 million euros and it is possible that other bookrunner will join consortium

* Bank would be able to support other stock issues, limit is on single exposures

* Hopes UniCredit under new chief executive will remain long-term investor in Mediobanca