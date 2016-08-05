BRIEF-Carige CEO says H1 loan writedowns requested by ECB

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Banca Carige Chief Executive Guido Bastianini tells analyst call:

* H1 loan writedowns of 345 million euros were requested by supervisor after recently concluded inspection on 6 billion euro loan portfolio

* ECB examined 4.2 billion euros of problem loans and 1.8 billion euro of lower-quality performing loans

* Inspection highlighted need for further writedowns which totalled 100 million euros for bad loans ('sofferenze') and 205 million euros for unlikely-to-pay loans Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)