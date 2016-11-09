BRIEF-Creval says has enough capital to weather impact of bad loan sales

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Creval Managing Director Mauro Selvetti tells analyst call:

* Action plan to sell bad loans, cut staff has been agreed with Bank of Italy which has just concluded a loan inspection at the lender

* Expects 1.5 billion euro bad loan sale to lower CET1 ratio by up to 130 bps

* CET1 ratio seen remaining at 11 percent or higher during course of plan, meaning bank has enough capital to absorb impact of planned measures

* Bank estimates 30 million euro cost from 300 million euro disposal of unlikely-to-pay loans in 2017-18

* Bank estimates validation of internal risk models which it is discussing with the Bank of Italy could add around 100 bps to its CET1 ratio in 2018

* Expects further increase of 70-80 million euros in loan loss provisions in Q4

* Will also book a gross 60 million euro charge in Q4 for planned layoffs

* No dividend payment planned in 2017-18 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)