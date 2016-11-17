BRIEF-Mediobanca CEO says cutting Generali stake below 10 pct an option

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel tells media call:

* Reducing stake in Assicurazioni Generali below 10 percent could be an option if it creates value for the bank

* Targets small or medium-large sized acquisitions of fee-generating businesses, not only in wealth management but also in specialty finance such as factoring or in the non-performing loan business

* Could buy targets similar to Cairn Capital abroad, in Italy it targets strengthening wealth management's distribution network by boosting the sales force

* Not inclined to carry out single big acquisition though it may review this approach if an opportunity arises Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)