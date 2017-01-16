FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Essilor CEO says shared mission will prevent divergences at the top
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 16, 2017 / 8:57 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Essilor CEO says shared mission will prevent divergences at the top

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Essilor-Luxottica:

* Essilor CEO Hubert Sagniers says timeframe for expected EBIT synergies is 3-4 years after closing of deal

* Sagniers says ready to overcome any potential differences with Del Vecchio because "frames and lenses have to be together"

* "Our mission is more important than anything else ... We have and share the same values, the same vision and the same interest," Sagniers added

* Luxottica Executive Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio says planned investments at Luxottica will be completed regardless of Essilor deal: "Our plans will continue to be our plans." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.