BRIEF-Arab Investors Union Company for Real Estates Developing FY loss widens
Feb 5 Arab Investors Union Company For Real Estates Developing Psc
Feb 3 Intesa Sanpaolo:
* Lender held 86.5 billion euros in Italian government bonds at end-2016 including insurance business, average duration of sovereign portfolio of banking business 5.2 years, a presentation slide shows
* unlikely-to-pay loans coverage ratio at 26.9 percent at end-2016 (from 26.2 percent end-Sept), past-due loans covered at 21.7 percent (from 19.8 percent end-Sept) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Feb 5 Arab Investors Union Company For Real Estates Developing Psc
* UK banks must separate retail, investment banking operations
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage: