Feb 3 Intesa Sanpaolo:

* Lender held 86.5 billion euros in Italian government bonds at end-2016 including insurance business, average duration of sovereign portfolio of banking business 5.2 years, a presentation slide shows

* unlikely-to-pay loans coverage ratio at 26.9 percent at end-2016 (from 26.2 percent end-Sept), past-due loans covered at 21.7 percent (from 19.8 percent end-Sept)