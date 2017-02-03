Feb 3 Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina tells analyst call:

* Possible further devaluation of Atlante stake in 2017 depends on outcome of plan that Popolare di Vicenza (BPVI) CEO Fabrizio Viola is working on

* Viola is a good manager with a good knowledge of the banking sector and may succeed in mitigating a problematic situation

* Expects Intesa's targeted NPL ratio of 10.5 pct in 2019 could meet ECB's demands

* Has been in touch with regulator over NPL plan but there won't be a final approval from the ECB before the end of March