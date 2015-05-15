BRIEF-DBRS reviews Popolare Vicenza ratings with negative implications

May 15 (Reuters) - Rating agency DBRS says:
* Places Italy’s Banca Popolare di Vicenza ratings under review with negative implications
* Review includes senior Long-Term Debt and Deposits Rating of BBB (low)
* Review reflects risks linked to ongoing investigations by European Central Bank, market regulator Consob, as well as uncertainty over governance and strategy linked to resignation of CEO
* Rating reviews are typically expected to be resolved within a three month period