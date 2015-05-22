FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Italiaonline to merge with Seat Pagina Gialle
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 22, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Italiaonline to merge with Seat Pagina Gialle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add the bid price)

May 22 (Reuters) - Seat Pagine Gialle Spa shareholders Avenue and Golden Tree, and Italiaonline and parent Libero Acquisition said:

* Italiaonline, Libero Acquisition, Avenue and Goldentree signed investment agreement for integration of Italiaonline and Seat Pagine Gialle

* Italiaonline will receive Seat shares from Avenue and Golden Tree and will hold 53.9 percent of Seat at which point it will launch a mandatory takeover bid on the whole of Seat at 0.0039 euros per share

* Seat will remain listed in Italy

* Idea is to create leading player in digital advertising market and internet services for small companies in Italy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.