May 22 (Reuters) - Italian shipmaker Fincantieri:

* says agrees to buy minority stake in Camper & Nicholsons International via capital injection, no sum disclosed

* says deal includes possibility to increase its stake in Camper & Nicholsons International

* Camper & Nicholsons Marina Investments is among Camper & Nicholsons International’s strategic partners Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)