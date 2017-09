May 25 (Reuters) - UnipolSai says its two subsidiaries:

* signs agreements with Una Spa for the acquisition, through two separate deals, of Una’s hotel management unit, real estate portfolio for hotel use

* price for acquisition of hotel management unit set at 27.6 million euros, while the acquisition price of the real estate portfolio is equal to 259 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)