May 27 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni says:

* expects to find partner to help manage a real estate loans portfolio worth more than 1 billion euros by end 2015

* Q2 is going well, “we are satisfied”

* does not believe there are risks of counter bid for Pirelli after hedge fund Paulson’s investment in the tyre maker Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan Newsroom)